US Postal Service blocks pot farm from shipping tax money

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska marijuana retailer’s tax payment has been sent back to the business after the U.S. Postal Service refused to ship the money.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2pCN48t ) Wednesday that Rainforest Farms had tried to send a box full of cash to pay its taxes, but the post office says “any proceeds from the selling of (marijuana) is considered drug proceeds under federal law.”

The farm had been trying to send its money to Anchorage.

Alaska’s tax director says the state needs to find a way for “these legitimate businesspeople to pay their taxes.”

One of the farm’s owners says being locked out of banks, and marijuana being illegal federally, makes running the business a challenge. He says most dealings are in cash.

Rainforest Farms is Juneau’s first legal marijuana retailer.