US Rep. Young named chairman emeritus of House committee

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Don Young says the Alaska congressman has been named chairman emeritus of the House Natural Resources Committee.

The Alaska Public Radio Network reported (http://bit.ly/2koFTug ) Wednesday that Young was given the honor after reaching the end of his six-year term as chairman of the subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs.

Young has been either a committee chairman or subcommittee chairman for most of the past two decades.

Spokesman Matt Shuckerow says the chairman emeritus title gives Young the ability to participate in any of the Natural Resources Committee’s five subcommittees.

Young will continue to be a member of the Natural Resources Committee and the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, which he also used to chair.