USGS names Zimmerman as Alaska Science Center director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Geological Center’s Alaska Science Center has a new director.

The agency says Christian Zimmerman will succeed Mark Shasby, who had the job for six years.

The Alaska Science Center provides information and research findings about Alaska and circumpolar natural resources, natural hazards, and ecosystems to federal, state and local resource managers.

Zimmerman holds a fisheries degree from Humboldt State University and masters and doctorate degrees from Oregon State University.

He started his federal service as a biological science technician in California. He moved to the Alaska Science Center in 2001 as a research fish biologist. Since 2014, he has been in charge of the Water, Ice and Landscapes Dynamics Office.

Shasby will continue with the center and coordinate development of satellite data products for Alaska.