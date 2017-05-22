Villages to get multimillion-dollar payments from mine owner

NOME, Alaska (AP) – Eleven villages in Alaska’s northwest arctic borough will soon get yearly multi-million dollar payments from the operator of a mine in the region in lieu of paying taxes.

KNOM radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rHxGEX ) that the money will come from Teck Alaska, the operator of Red Dog Mine, where zinc and lead are gathered.

KNOM reports that this year, $11 million in profits from Red Dog Mine will be put into a Village Improvement Fund, as well as between $4 and 8 million annually for the next nine years.

Northwest Arctic Borough Chief of Staff Patrick Savok tells the radio station that assures that each community will have a say in how the money will be used.

Savok says: “The two main stipulations of the agreement, after establishing this Village Improvement Fund, are targeted at critical infrastructure and programs for the eleven villages.”