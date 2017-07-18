Walker Among Governors Supporting Bipartisan Healthcare Approach

A bipartisan group of 11 governors says Senate Republicans should abandon the effort to repeal the Obama health care law and replace it later.

In a statement on Tuesday, the governors, who hold considerable sway with their senators, said the latest approach pushed by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would leave millions of Americans without insurance coverage.

The governors said the best step is a bipartisan approach and a fix to the unstable insurance markets.

Among the Republicans on the statement were Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Maryland’s Larry Hogan, Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker and Ohio’s John Kasich. Also signing on was Independent Gov. Bill Walker of Alaska.

McConnell lacked the votes to push ahead on his plan as three Republican senators – Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine – opposed it.