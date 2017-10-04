Walrus advocates slam endangered species denial

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –

The author of a petition to list the Pacific walrus as a threatened or endangered species says the federal government has made a disgraceful decision in rejecting the listing.

Center for Biological Diversity climate science director Shaye Wolf says walruses face extinction from climate change and denying them critical protections will push them closer to the edge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it wouldn’t list the walrus.

A spokesman says the agency isn’t certain that walruses will likely become endangered. Patrick Lemons says walruses have adapted to sea ice loss by foraging from shore.

Alaska’s only U.S. representative, Don Young, says the decision recognizes the stability of the walrus population and ignores extreme political pressures associated with new Endangered Species Act listings.