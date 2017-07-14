Washington man pleads guilty to $2.7M Alaska fraud scheme

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 55-year-old Washington state man who defrauded Alaskans out of $2.7 million has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Floyd Mann, Jr., of Puyallup (pew-AL’-up) was convicted Wednesday in Anchorage of 11 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of money laundering. He will be sentenced Dec. 11.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward in a release says Mann told victims he had won a multimillion-dollar settlement from a class-action lawsuit with a pharmaceutical company.

He promised victims large returns if they paid his medical bills and expenses related to the lawsuit.

Mann used victims’ money to gamble and collected more than $1 million in jackpots while receiving need-based Social Security benefits.

Mann’s wife, 52-year-old Cheryl Mann, was convicted last week in Seattle of one count of Social Security fraud.