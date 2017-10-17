Wasilla community raises enough funds for new police dog
By Toben Shelby
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – The Wasilla Police Department has raised enough money to get another police dog.

KTUU-TV reports that the department announced on Monday crowdfunding efforts raised more than $56,000.

The department states that more than 60 percent of the money came from citizen donations.

The department will notify the public when a dog is selected. They will also get people involved when it comes time to name the dog.

The department’s previous police dog, Marshal, died in April after surgery revealed that he had an aggressive cancer.

Related Content

North Pole mobile home fire spreads, destroys seco...
Japanese company halts plans for Port Mackenzie LN...
Moisture freezing on highways delays Anchorage com...
Troopers release new details in Seward police shoo...
UAF project to gauge northwest Alaska winter storm...
Warrant issued for highway shooting suspect
Comments