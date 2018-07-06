Wasilla man dies when his SUV rear-ends vehicle
By Toben Shelby
Jul 6, 2018 @ 11:58 AM

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – A 36-year-old Wasilla man died in a three-car crash southwest of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say Paul Anderson died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Knik-Goose Bay Road.

Anderson was driving a sport utility vehicle north and struck the back of an SUV operated by 38-year-old Naomi Combs.

Anderson’s SUV then struck the back of a car driven by 42-year-old Robert Masterman of Bethel.

Anderson died at the scene.

Combs and a passenger were transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries troopers describe as non-life-threatening.

