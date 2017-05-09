 Wasilla man pleads guilty to 2015 murder near Big Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – State prosecutors are recommending a 60-year prison term with 25 years suspended for a Wasilla man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2q2Yj7P) reports Joshua Beebe pleaded guilty to killing 23-year-old Christopher Seaman in June 2015.

Seaman’s body was found in his car near Big Lake. He had been robbed and shot.

Beebe was taken into custody by U.S. marshals about a month after the shooting. Beebe had been wanted for cutting off an ankle monitor 20 minutes after he was released from jail in another case.

Under the plea agreement Monday in Palmer Superior Court, the state dropped charges of assault, robbery and weapons misconduct.

Beebe is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 17.