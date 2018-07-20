Water levels recede after glacial dam outburst in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Water levels have receded on Mendenhall Lake in Alaska’s capital city following a glacial dam outburst.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessica Voveris in Juneau says water levels crested at 10.92 feet late Thursday afternoon. As of 5:15 a.m. Friday, they had dropped to about 7.5 feet.

The release of water from a glacially dammed lake this week created flooding concerns for some residents along the Mendenhall River. The lake feeds into the river.

Forecasters had thought the crest could end up just below 12 feet but there was some uncertainty with that estimate. One unknown was how much water was released in the glacial dam outburst.