Whale Pass becomes new Alaska city

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – A small community on Prince of Wales Island in southeast Alaska has become the state’s newest city.

KFSK-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2jzi6M3 ) Tuesday that White Pass was incorporated as a city following a final count by the state’s division of elections that determined a majority of residents approved the action.

White Pass residents voted this winter to form a city government and have elected seven people to serve on the city council.

The new government has the power to levy taxes and provide services for a 26-mile area on the eastern side of the island.

The former logging camp is now the state’s 116th second-class city.

