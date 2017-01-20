Woman dies in 2-car Wasilla traffic crash; 3 others injured

Long exposure to capture the full array of police car lights. 12MP camera.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Wasilla police say a woman died in a two-car crash on Knik-Goose Bay Road.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2iY89pk) reports 49-year-old Jeanette Pitchford died in the accident shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Pitchford was a passenger in a car driven by her husband, Ray Pitchford. Their son, Evan Pitchford, also was in the car.

Police say Ray Pitchford lost control of the southbound car and it spun into the northbound lane, striking a sport utility vehicle near Fern Street.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough emergency responders used extraction tools to get the Pitchford family members out of the car.

Jeannette Pitchford was pronounced dead at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center. Ray Pitchford was admitted. Evan Pitchford was taken to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The SUV driver was treated and released.