Woman dies in crash of SUVs on Palmer-Wasilla Highway
By Toben Shelby
|
Dec 14, 2017 @ 10:57 AM

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – A 35-year-old Wasilla man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fatal crash on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway.

William Brucher is jailed at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.

Alaska State Troopers say Brucher shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday was driving a sport utility vehicle west on the highway near Skip Circle when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a second SUV vehicle head-on.

A passenger in the eastbound SUV, 42-year-old Brandy Reed, was trapped by the crash.

Emergency responders extricated Reed and transported her to Mat-Su Regional Hospital, where she died.

Others in the SUV were treated and released at the hospital.

Troopers say the crash investigation continues.

