Women at University of Alaska Fairbanks call for equality

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – University of Alaska Fairbanks administrators have received a letter asking them to make an effort to address institutional challenges that women and other underrepresented groups face as employees and students at the university.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that the letter was drafted by six women working and studying in various sciences at the university. They sent the letter after receiving input from a group of 20 women. A corresponding petition also has more than 200 signatures.

The women have asked the university to respond to their letter by Wednesday.

The women are calling for an investigation into salary equity, leadership training to better understand stereotypes and bias, a formalized mentorship program and more.

Chancellor Dan White said both he and the university take the women’s issues seriously.