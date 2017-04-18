Workers stop leak at Alaska well with salt water

FLIR image from the incident location, taken during an overflight on April 14, 2017. Well 2 and the extent of crude misting is visible on the snow within the red-lined area. [Photo: BPXA]

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A leak of natural gas from an Alaska North Slope oil well was plugged by pumping salt water down the well.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says the leak was plugged just after 3:30 a.m. Monday when the salt water offset upward pressure.

The department says the well will not be officially secured until a mechanical plug is put in place.

The well is operated by BP Exploration Alaska Inc., a subsidiary of BP.

The gas leak accompanied by a spray of crude oil was discovered Friday morning.

Responders say the crude oil spill appears to be limited to the drilling pad. Responders will try to confirm that crude oil did not reach nearby tundra.