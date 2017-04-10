Xi sightsees, talks trade in Alaska layover

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker talked trade with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi’s refueling stop in Anchorage Friday night.

Walker touted Alaska’s natural resources and told Xi the state could provide a generation’s worth of liquefied natural gas to China.

Xi didn’t address the natural gas discussion in brief remarks to reporters before a meeting and dinner before he was to resume his flight to China.

Instead, he told reporters that he has been to Alaska several times before this trip, but he never had the chance to see the state’s natural beauty up close.

Before the meeting, he took a ride on the only highway that leads south of Anchorage, a stunning coastal highway along Turnagain Arm in Cook Inlet. The water of the arm is surrounded by snowcapped mountains, glaciers and abundant wildlife.

Xi said he enjoyed being able to take in some of the sights, however short the trip was.