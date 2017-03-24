Young hails demise of health bill, wants more work on issue

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The longest-serving Republican in the U.S. House says he would have voted against a GOP health care bill had it been brought to a vote.

U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska says it was not good legislation. He says it would have hurt people on Medicaid and did not address issues with high costs.

The bill was pulled for lack of support Friday.

In a video message, Young called it a good day for Alaska.

He says he supports repealing the current health care law, passed under then-President Barack Obama. But he says a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work.

Young is advocating a repeal of the law, which would take effect in 2020. He says that would provide time for Republicans and Democrats to work together on a replacement.