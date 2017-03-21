Young not convinced GOP bill is right for health care woes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The longest-serving Republican in the U.S. House says he isn’t convinced that a GOP bill pending in Congress takes the right approach to addressing health care problems, particularly for a high-cost, remote state such as Alaska.

Rep. Don Young told reporters Monday that there can’t be a one-size-fits-all approach to health care.

Young says that’s what’s being pitched. He says no state would be affected more than Alaska.

He says he is fighting to ensure Alaska gets equitable treatment.

He also expressed concern with how quickly the bill is moving.

Young says he’s committed to repealing former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

But he suggests a repeal of the existing law that would take effect in 2020, providing time for Congress to work on a replacement.