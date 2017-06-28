Youth hockey association volunteer charged with $180K theft

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The former treasurer for an Anchorage youth hockey association has been charged with stealing $180,000 from the group.

Thirty-three-year-old Jennifer Suchan is charged with felony theft and scheming to defraud in the unauthorized spending of Mustang Hockey Association funds.

The association is the nonprofit youth hockey organization for the Chugiak (CHOO-gee-ak) and Eagle River areas of north Anchorage.

The association is managed by volunteers.

An association member June 19 reported to police he had reviewed bank records and seen improper cash withdrawals.

Investigators conclude Suchan made withdrawals and cashed unauthorized checks since August 2015 and used the money to pay personal bills.

Police arrested Suchan on Monday. She was taken to the Anchorage jail and was out on bail Tuesday.

Online court records do not list her attorney.