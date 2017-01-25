Yukon Quest officials fine rookie who missed vet check

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Leaders of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race are allowing a musher to compete in the race even though he missed a required veterinarian inspection for his dogs.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2juWYCq ) that race officials announced Monday that Ed Stielstra, of Nature’s Kennel in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, will be allowed to participate in the 1,000-mile race. He will have to pay a fine, pending a successful veterinarian check.

Nature’s Kennel Sled Dog Racing & Adventure posted on its Facebook page Monday that Stielstra was withdrawn after missing the Sunday vet checkup, a required pre-race step for rookie mushers. The kennel said heavy fog delayed its trip up the Alaska Highway from Michigan.

Stielstra has never competed in the Quest but has run the Iditarod eight times.