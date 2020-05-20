1 Michigan dam breached, another at risk amid Midwest floods
EDENVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A breached dam caused by several days of rainfall and rising water has forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in mid-Michigan. For the second time in less than 24 hours families living along two lakes and a river were ordered Tuesday to leave home. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for locations along the Tittabawassee River after the breach at the Edenville Dam in Midland County. Emergency responders went door-to-door early Tuesday warning residents of the rising water. Some were able to return home, only to be told to leave again following the dam’s breach. The evacuations in Michigan followed days of heavy rains in parts of the Midwest that also brought flooding to Chicago and other parts of Illinois, Ohio and other states.