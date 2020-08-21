Police seeking 2 men who left halway house

Anchorage police on Friday issued separate alerts for two men who walked away from the Cordova Center. Anyone with information on either man can call APD at 311 or leave a tip with Anchorage Crime Stoppers.
Locate: Inmate Andrey Fomin; Halfway House Escapee; Cordova Center https://t.co/1ssqtIW311
— Anchorage Police Department (@AnchoragePolice) August 21, 2020
Locate: Inmate Daniel Martin; Halfway House Escapee; Cordova Center https://t.co/shsdfIPwhD
— Anchorage Police Department (@AnchoragePolice) August 21, 2020
Locate: Inmate Daniel Martin; Halfway House Escapee; Cordova Center https://t.co/shsdfIPwhD