2 charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage couple has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports investigators seized more than 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) of methamphetamine from an apartment and shipping container used by Charles “Pup” Phillips and Lois Latrilla Phillips.

Investigators on Friday simultaneously searched a south Anchorage apartment and a commercial dog kennel and dog day care facility on the Old Seward Highway.

At the apartment, they found 121 grams of meth, nearly $25,000 in cash, digital scales and other items suspected use for drug distribution.

A search of a shipping container behind the kennel recovered 5,581 grams, or 12.3 pounds, of methamphetamine, a digital scale and ledger.

Attorneys for the couple said by email they had no comment on the case.