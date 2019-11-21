      Weather Alert

2 dead, 2 injured in car accident in Juneau

Nov 21, 2019 @ 1:46pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Two people are dead after police say a vehicle appeared to have hit a utility pole in Juneau.
The Juneau Empire reports two men also are in critical condition following the accident, which police say was initially reported around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a woman who reported the crash tried, with a dispatcher’s help, to resuscitate a female found outside the vehicle. Passers-by also stopped at the scene.
Police say the female and a male found outside the vehicle were dead. They say it appeared the vehicle had struck a power pole. The Empire initially reported two women died, but police later said the victims were a male and female.
Katie Bausler, a spokeswoman for Bartlett Regional Hospital, says the injured were being taken to Seattle for further care.
An investigation continues.

This story has been corrected to show police say the victims were a female and male, correcting earlier media reports that the victims were two women.


Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com