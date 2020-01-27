2 killed in weekend traffic crash on Parks Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say two people died in a weekend car crash on the Parks Highway south of Willow. The names of the man and woman killed were not immediately released. Troopers say they were in a small car heading north near Mile 61 when the driver lost control on icy pavement and crossed into the southbound lane. The car collided with a full-size pickup driven by 65-year-old Peter Walsh of Wasilla. The man and woman in the small car died at the scene. Troopers say the state medical examiner will make positive identifications.