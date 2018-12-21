2 men accused of assaulting Anchorage crash victim

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two men are under arrest in Anchorage, accused of assaulting the driver of a pickup truck that was struck by the vehicle they were traveling in.

Police say a Honda that 24-year-old Jordan Campbell and 24-year-old Vidal Burney were traveling in rear-ended the victim’s truck occurred late Wednesday night. Police say Campbell and Burney got out of their vehicle and began hitting the victim, then Burney stole a gun from the truck’s front seat before the men took off.

Campbell and Burney were located and arrested early Thursday on charges of robbery, theft and assault, and Burney also was charged with weapons misconduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Online court records don’t list attorneys for the men.

Police say the victim had visible injuries but did not need medical care.