2 men found dead in west Anchorage may have shot each other

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two men found dead on a west-side Anchorage street may have shot each other.

Anchorage police Monday say their preliminary investigation found that the two men had met inside a truck Sunday afternoon to discuss the sale of a gun.

Police say they apparently got into an argument and shot each other. Their names and ages have not been released.

Police responding to shots fired around 5:10 p.m. found both men dead.

One man was found inside a vehicle parked on west 29th Avenue and another was outside the vehicle.

Officers stopped a vehicle on nearby Northern Lights Boulevard and questioned the driver. Police say he was not involved in the shooting and was released.

