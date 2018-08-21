3 Alaska villagers die in Kuskokwim River boating accident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Three residents of an Alaska village died in a riverboat accident.

Alaska State Troopers say the bodies of three residents of Tuntutuliak were pulled Sunday pulled from the Kuskokwim River.

Tuntutuliak is 40 miles (65 kilometers) from the Bering Sea coast and 440 miles (708 kilometers) west of Anchorage.

Troopers identified the dead as 50-year-old Peter Joseph Jr., 43-year-old Jennifer Joseph and 44-year-old Nettie Evan.

A family member on Saturday afternoon spoke by phone to Jennifer Joseph, who reported that the Josephs and Evan were on the Kuskokwim River between Napaskiak and Napakiak and heading home.

The Josephs’ unoccupied boat at about 6 p.m. Saturday was spotted on a sandbar.

Tides lifted the boat from the sandbar and it was found Monday at Eek Island.