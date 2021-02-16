3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
A damaged vehicle is seen among debris after a deadly tornado tore through Brunswick County, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. North Carolina authorities say multiple people are dead and others were injured after a tornado ripped through Brunswick County, leaving a trail of heavy destruction. (Emily Flax/Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By BRYAN ANDERSON and JONATHAN DREW Associated Press
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after an apparent tornado ripped through a coastal community. Officials say it struck just before midnight Monday in Brunswick County’s Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood, destroying homes, downing powerlines and snapping trees in half. Gov. Roy Cooper said dozens of homes were damaged by what he called a “fierce tornado.” A meteorologist says a National Weather Service crew will be surveying to confirm that a tornado did touch down. He says it was spawned when warm air collided with the cold front bringing ice, snow and subzero temperatures to much of the nation.