4 people thought missing in Haines landslide found safe
This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows damage from heavy rains and a mudslide 600 feet wide in Haines, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Matt Boron/Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities via AP)
By BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say four of the six people feared missing after a landslide slammed into a neighborhood in Haines have been found safe. Troopers confirm that two people remain missing after the slide about 600 feet wide came down a mountain in Haines on Wednesday after heavy rains inundated much of southeast Alaska. At least four homes have been destroyed and numerous others damaged. Troopers said rescue crews from Juneau traveled about 100 miles north to Haines, and others will be arriving throughout the day. Geologists from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources will also arrive Thursday to help ascertain the risk of searching in the mudslide.