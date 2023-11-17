Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

A Comment On A Tik Tok Video Led To A Perfect Kidney Match

November 17, 2023 8:13AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Katie Hallum had been posting some videos on TikTok sort of mocking her diagnosis of a non-curable kidney disorder, trying to use humor to deal with her situation.  Savannah Stallbaumer commented “How do I get tested”.  That started months of testing, and once she found out she was indeed a perfect match for Katie, she arranged to go tell her the news in person with a posting that read: “Breaking News: You’re getting a kidney!”  

After a successful surgery, Savannah starts nursing school next year and Katie is finishing her senior year working as a reporter for her local radio station!

