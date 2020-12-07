Acting Anchorage mayor tests positive for COVID-19
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Her office made the announcement Sunday. Quinn-Davidson felt cold-like symptoms beginning Nov. 29 and isolated at home until taking a test the next day. That test and another she took came back negative, but a third test came back Saturday as positive. She is experiencing mild symptoms. The acting mayor says she will continue to isolate at home as directed by her health care provider. Her wife, Dr. Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, has tested negative and is not experiencing symptoms.