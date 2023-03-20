Actor Lance Reddick Dead At 60

Sad news as “John Wick” and “The Wire” star Lance Reddick was found dead at his home in California on Friday at 60. Law enforcement sources believe his death “appears to be natural.” You can also see Reddick in the reboot of “White Men Can’t Jump” on Hulu May 19th starring Jack Harlow.

Reddick was doing a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to be released in theaters on Friday. His wife wrote a heartfelt message to fans on his Instagram: “Lance was taken from us far too soon,” “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day,” she continued. “I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

His wife also shared that donations could be made to MOMCares, an organization serving mothers and families in Reddick’s hometown of Baltimore.