Actor Tom Sizemore Dies At 61 After Brain Aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore has passed away after being hospitalized suffering a brain aneurysm in mid-February. He was 61. You knew him best from his roles in movies like Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers and Heat. A statement released on behalf of his family revealed Sizemore “passed away peacefully in his sleep” at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, with his twin teenage sons and his brother, Paul Sizemore, by his side. His brother said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” “He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always.”

Last Monday, Sizemore’s family shared that doctors had told them there was “no further hope” and recommended “end of life decision” due to the condition of his health. There will be a private service and Sizemore will be cremated.