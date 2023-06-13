Actor Treat Williams Dies In Motorcycle Crash

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say the 71-year-old actor was on a motorcycle Monday when he collided with an SUV making a left turn in Dorset.

Police say Williams couldn’t avoid the accident and was thrown from the bike.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Williams made his movie debut in 1975 in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles and also performed on Broadway.

Colleagues and friends say he was creative, cheerful and generous.