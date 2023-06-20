Adele Gets Personal And Admits Her Spanx Are Causing An Issue

Adele has never really been one to hold anything back, and true to form, she got a little personal during one of her Vegas shows.

During some chit chat with fans at her show over the weekend, Adele told everyone her Spanx is causing “jock itch.” She explained she wears the Spanx to make sure all of her costumes fit, but the hot lights makes that a little sweaty. And that’s the perfect breeding ground for the bacteria that creates the “jock itch” fungal infection. https://twitter.com/AdeleServes/status/1670847208353333248?s=20 https://twitter.com/AdeleServes/status/1670847208353333248?s=20