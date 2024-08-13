Adele Responds To Marriage Proposal: “I’m Already Getting Married”
August 13, 2024 8:50AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Did Adele just drop some tea responding to a proposal from an audience member in Munich? Apparently! She responded with “I can’t marry you…I’m already getting married.” Then she flashed her ring!
Adele confirms she’s engaged to Rich Paul.
“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married”. #AdeleInMunich pic.twitter.com/R1PyPlTPYb
— Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) August 9, 2024
This aligns with rumors of her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and seems to indicate an upcoming wedding.