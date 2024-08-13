Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Adele Responds To Marriage Proposal: “I’m Already Getting Married”

August 13, 2024 8:50AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Did Adele just drop some tea responding to a proposal from an audience member in Munich? Apparently!  She responded with “I can’t marry you…I’m already getting married.” Then she flashed her ring!

 

This aligns with rumors of her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and seems to indicate an upcoming wedding.

KFQD News