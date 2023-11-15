Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Adele Venturing Into Her Own Line of Makeup And Beauty Products

November 15, 2023 9:08AM AKST
Adele is following in the footsteps of other musicians like Rihanna (Fenty Beauty), Selena Gomez (Rare Beauty), Ariana Grande (REM Beauty), Jennifer Lopez (JLo Beauty), and Halsey (about Face and af94) jumping into the realm of makeup and beauty products. She reportedly filed paperwork last week to trademark a new company called The Shelbourne Collective Limited. Upon approval, she can then create and launch her own makeup and beauty products.

 

The Mirror claims the potential products will include eyeshadows and eyeliner meant to help fans recreate Adele’s signature winged eyeliner look. She can also branch out into creams, lotions, lipsticks, lip balms, perfumes, jewelry, and watches.

