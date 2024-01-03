A&E Special Put Casey Anthony’s Parents In The Spotlight

Many believe Casey Anthony got away with murder in the 2008 case of her missing daughter, Caylee. A new A&E special takes a look at the toll the case has taken on Anthony’s parents, which leads to her mother having a panic attack during an interview. Cindy Anthony says she knows her daughter knows what happened to Caylee and says it’s been number one priority since June 16th, 2008.

The show even puts them through a lie detector test, where George struggles with the question “did you knowingly conceal Caylee’s whereabouts?”

A year ago during Casey Anthony’s first interview since her acquittal, she blamed her father and accused him of sexual abuse.

‘Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test’ premieres January 4th at 9pm on A&E.