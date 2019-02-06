Aftershock rattles Anchorage area, 2 months after big quake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Aftershocks continue to rattle residents of Alaska’s largest city two months after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake caused damage in and around the Anchorage area.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the latest aftershock occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. The magnitude 4.1 temblor was located about 14 northwest of Anchorage and was recorded at a depth of about 24 miles.

It was felt in the great Anchorage area, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The center confirmed it was an aftershock of the larger quake on Nov. 30.