Agencies call for more resources to monitor sea level rise

This July 6, 2011 photo, provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows erosion along the northern Alaska coast in Barter Island, Alaska. (Ben Jones/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Officials say more resources are needed to monitor sea level rise and erosion rates that could threaten coastal Alaska communities.

The Juneau Empire reports the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hydrographic Services Review Panel is meeting in Juneau this week to discuss the issue with state and federal agencies.

Molly McCammon, executive director of the Alaska Ocean Observing Network, says the epicenters of coastal erosion in northern and western Alaska are sparsely sampled, resulting in lacking data.

According to the National Weather Service, 31 coastal Alaska communities are at risk for flooding and erosion.

The state Department of Natural Resources is working to help install instruments needed to track sea level rise and mitigate coastal hazards, but officials say the department needs more resources.

