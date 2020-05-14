AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let’s hold China accountable
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press
Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) — Republican attorneys general in 14 states are asking President Donald Trump to form a federal/state partnership to hold China accountable for the spread of coronavirus. The letter sent Wednesday calls for state and federal governments to seek legal remedies for the cost the virus has had on economies and human life. The effort is being led by the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.