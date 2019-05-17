Air Force exercises may disrupt Alaska navigation systems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Pilots and others using navigation systems throughout Interior Alaska may experience disruption due to Air Force training.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday that Eielson Air Force Base is conducting GPS signal-jamming exercises through May 24 that may disrupt navigation systems.

The Air Force says in a statement that the tests will occur only on weekdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to minimize public interference.

The tests will be centered southwest of Eielson base near Delta Junction, 95 miles (153 kilometers) southeast of Fairbanks.

An official says civilian pilots are most likely to be affected by GPS signal loss during the exercise periods.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is within the affected radius, but the base can cut power to the jamming equipment if safety issues arise.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

