Air Force F-22 Raptor makes emergency landing in Alaska

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor performs in the sky during the press day of Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2015 at the Seoul Military Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Air Force F-22 Raptor made an emergency landing in Alaska.

The Air Force says the aircraft is assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

It landed safely at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at the base’s active runway.

The pilot was not injured.

Air Force spokeswoman Erin Eaton says the base launched in investigation. She said Thursday she could not answer questions on the nature of the emergency but that more details may be released.

The F-22 is a twin-engine, single-seat fighter produced by Lockheed Martin. The company website the aircraft are 62 feet (18.9 meters) long with a wingspan of 44.5 feet (13.6 meters).

Two Raptors were scrambled last month to intercept and monitor Russian bombers in international air space west of mainland Alaska.