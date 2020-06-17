Airman with right-wing extremist ties charged with murder of federal officer
By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. airman with ties to the so-called boogaloo right-wing extremist movement killed a federal security officer outside a U.S. courthouse near San Francisco. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged Tuesday with murder in the shooting of officer David Patrick Underwood and the attempted murder of another officer during a night of violent protests in Oakland on May 29. Carrillo separately faces state charges in the fatal shooting and ambush of a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of four other officers on June 6. Carrillo is expected to enter a plea to the state charges next month.