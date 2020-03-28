Alabama Sheriff: Girl, 4, found in woods; had been missing 2 days

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a search team has found a 4-year-old girl in good condition after she had gone missing for two days in some woods in Alabama. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said Friday that searchers found Vadie Sides after two days of searching in that rural, east Alabama county. Authorities said Sides disappeared from her babysitter’s sight Wednesday afternoon while they were walking with a hound dog. He says the dog was beside the girl when searchers approached, but the animal then ran off. The sheriff says he hopes the dog will return home now that the girl has been found safe.