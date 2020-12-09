Alaska agency reports third virus-related inmate death
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Corrections says a third inmate in its custody has died from complications related to COVID-19. The department says the 78-year-old with underlying conditions had been held at an Anchorage correctional facility. The department says the person had been in custody since 2017 but was not sentenced. The prior COVID-19-related deaths announced by the department involved individuals who were held at the Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla. None of their names have not been released. Meanwhile, the department announced a man serving a sentence for a murder charge died in California. The department says Horace Nelson’s death was not COVID-19 related. He’s been in custody since 1979.