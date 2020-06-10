Alaska announces rent and mortgage relief through lottery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Payments of up to $1,200 will soon become available to Alaska residents struggling to make rent and mortgage payments because of income losses related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the one-time payments distributed by lottery are an effort to prevent homelessness in the state. The money will come from $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funds administered by the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. The state agency expects the program to serve between 8,000 and 12,000 households. The application period opens June 15 and closes June 26. The lottery results will be announced a week later.