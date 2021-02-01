Alaska asks hundreds to cancel vaccination appointments
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials have asked people who prematurely signed up for vaccine appointments to cancel them. Anchorage Daily News reported about 500 people in Anchorage who registered to receive vaccines at the city’s mass vaccination site were ineligible because of their age or occupation. Officials say they are focused on vaccinating older adults over the next month. Anchorage Health Department Director Heather Harris says those who are ineligible for vaccinations were asked to cancel their appointments or verify their eligibility in an email. Without verification, the appointments will be canceled on Monday.